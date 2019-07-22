Bonds
Rupee slips 26 paise to 69.06 as against dollar in early trade
Updated : July 22, 2019 10:00 AM IST
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 68.95 then fell to 69.06 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 26 paise over its previous closing.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.38 percent to $63.33 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 950.15 crore Friday, as per provisional data.
