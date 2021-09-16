Rupee slips 2 paise to close at 73.52 against US dollar

The rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 73.52 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, tracking the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas markets. Forex traders said a bullish trend in the domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, while firm crude oil prices restricted the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market , the domestic currency opened flat at 73.51, witnessed an intra-day high of 73.34 and a low of 73.52 against the American currency during day trade. The local unit finally settled for the day at 73.52, down 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar . Meanwhile, the dollar index , which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 percent higher at 92.77.