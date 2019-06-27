Currency
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Updated : June 27, 2019 10:54 AM IST
Forex traders said, rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are trading the cautious path amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.
The rupee opened weak at 69.29 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.32, down 17 paise over its last close.
The domestic unit had settled at 69.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
