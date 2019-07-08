Currency
Rupee slips 16 paise to 68.58 against US dollar
Updated : July 08, 2019 11:27 AM IST
The BSE Sensex crashed 405.67 points, or 1.03 percent, to trade at 39,107.72 Monday. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 percent, to 11,683.15.
Weakening of the American currency in the overseas market, and easing crude oil prices restricted the rupee's decline, forex traders said
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.07 percent to 97.21.
