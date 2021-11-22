Rupee slips 12 paise to end at 74.42 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to end at 74.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as massive sell-offs in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. Besides, rising crude prices in the international market and persistent foreign capital outflows also put pressure on the rupee, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 74.36 and lost further ground as the trade progressed to quote 74.51 a dollar. The local unit finally settled at 74.42 a dollar, down 12 paise over its previous close of 74.30.

The dollar index , which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 percent up at 96.10.