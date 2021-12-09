Rupee slides to 75.53 against US dollar on Omicron concerns

The rupee on Thursday edged down by 3 paise to settle at 75.53 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking a firm American currency amid concerns over the impact of the new COVID variant on the economy. Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.45 against the greenback. The local unit soon pared its initial gains and touched a low of 75.58 against the US dollar. The rupee finally settled at 75.53, down by 3 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index , which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 percent up at 96.08. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.46 percent to USD 75.47 per barrel.