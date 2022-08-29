Rupee sinks below 80 mark to fresh record low against dollar

By Sangam Singh

Mini Rupee vs dollar forex rate today: The rupee sank below the 80 mark against the dollar for the first time in more than a month. A sell-off across equities, a surging dollar overseas and rising crude oil rates put pressure on the rupee.

The rupee hit a record low of 80.08 against the US dollar on Monday amid a meltdown on Dalal Street tracking a global sell-off, a strengthening dollar overseas and rising oil prices.

The rupee slipped below the 80 mark for the first time since July 21, 2022.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's more-hawkish-than-expected tone at his speech in the annual Jackson Hole symposium dashed nascent hopes of moderate increases in COVID-era interest rates to tame inflation. Powell signalled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation.

The dollar scaled a 20-year peak against major peers. The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — rose as much as 0.6 percent to 109.45.

Crude oil prices climbed on fears of reduced output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies — together known as the OPEC Plus.

Brent crude futures rose 0.9 percent to $101.9 a barrel.

What to expect in the rupee going forward

One can expect the rupee to move within a range of 79.70-80.50 against the US dollar in the next 1-2 weeks, according to Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"The RBI has the twin objective of not letting the rupee become a weak outlier and it does not want the USD-INR to become too volatile. This means it may continue to sell dollars as the spot and forwards move to fresh all-time highs."

"However, this may not alter the trajectory of the pair and the path of least resistance would remain upward," he added.

The rupee had closed at $79.87 on Friday.