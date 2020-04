The Indian rupee settled 9 paise higher at 76.28 against the dollar on Thursday tracking higher equities. On Wednesday, it had ended at 76.37 against the greenback.

Indian indices were higher on Thursday on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak globally. The Sensex surged over 1100 points, while the Nifty was trading above the 9,000-mark led by gains in auto, financial, and pharma stocks.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has flagged concerns over economic growth due to the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak saying that the pandemic, accompanying lockdowns and expected contractions in global output for 2020 will weigh heavily on growth outlook.