Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar

The Indian rupee pared initial losses and closed 8 paise higher at 69.07 against the US currency on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback.

However, the rupee movement was confined to a narrow range as forex traders took a cautious approach ahead of the G20 Summit, which is taking place amidst ongoing US-China trade tiff and rising tensions in the Middle East, according to experts.

The local unit finally closed at 69.07 against the American currency, up 8 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.15 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.99 per cent to trade at $65.83 per barrel.

Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 106.26 crore on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.02 per cent to 96.19.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower Thursday. After swinging over 300 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,586.41. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 6 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 11,841.55.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3192 and for rupee/euro at 78.7549. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 87.8357 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.55.