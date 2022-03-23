Rupee settles 14 paise down at 76.32 against US dollar

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 14 paise lower at 76.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday due to month-end dollar demand from importers and rising crude prices amid geopolitical uncertainties.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 76.08 against the American currency but could not hold the momentum and entered negative territory during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at 76.32 against the greenback, down 14 paise from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled flat at 76.18 against the American currency.

"Indian rupee depreciated for the third day in a row following dollar demands from importers ahead of the month and financial year-end and rebound in crude oil prices," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Parmar further added that global financial markets have been searching for clear direction on the back of ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The US Fed's hawkish bet has been supporting gain in the dollar.

The dollar index , which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.14 percent higher at 98.63.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 2.16 percent to USD 117.97 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 304.48 points or 0.53 percent lower at 57,684.82, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 69.85 points or 0.4 percent to 17,245.65.

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 384.48 crore, according to stock exchange data.