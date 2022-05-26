The rupee rose by as much as seven paise to touch 77.57 against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback overseas. However, rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows kept the upside in check for the rupee.

It began the day nearly unchanged at 77.55 against the US currency from its previous close of 77.53.

Crude oil continued to rise on signs of tight supply. Benchmark Brent futures were last up 0.3 percent at $111.5 a barrel at the last count. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 0.5 percent at $111 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against six peers — eased 0.1 percent.

"The rupee is struggling due to rising domestic inflation and rising imports. We expect it to remain volatile this week. It could hold its major support level of 78.1 against the US dollar," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

He expects the dollar index to remain volatile but manage to hold a key support level of 101.2 on a closing basis.