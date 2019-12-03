Currency
Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.58 against US dollar in early trade
Updated : December 03, 2019 10:19 AM IST
Traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 percent to 97.90.
