Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.58 against US dollar in early trade

Updated : December 03, 2019 10:19 AM IST

Traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 percent to 97.90.
