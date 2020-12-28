Currency Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.49 against US dollar amid stocks rally Updated : December 28, 2020 06:12 PM IST The local unit finally settled at 73.49 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.31 percent to USD 51.96 per barrel. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply