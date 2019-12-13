Rupee rises 33 paise to 70.50 against USD in early trade
Updated : December 13, 2019 10:12 AM IST
The rupee opened at 70.54, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.83 percent in morning trade.
On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.83 against the US dollar.
