Rupee rises 33 paise to 70.50 against USD in early trade

Updated : December 13, 2019 10:12 AM IST

The rupee opened at 70.54, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.83 percent in morning trade.
On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.83 against the US dollar.
