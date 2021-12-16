Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.09 against US dollar

The rupee recovered 23 paise to close at 76.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, reacting to the US Federal Reserve's announcement on ending bond-buying stimulus by March. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.31 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.06 during the day's trade.

On Wednesday, the rupee plunged by 44 paise to close at a 20-month low of 76.32 against the American currency. "Rupee traded positive on US Fed statement of tapering, but economic data relevance did not support the dollar index. Helping rupee to take support near 76.25. Going ahead rupee can be seen range of 75.75-76.25," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index , which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 percent to 96.15.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.12 percent to USD 74.71 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,407.04 crore, according to stock exchange data.