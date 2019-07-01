Currency
Rupee rises 17 paise to 68.86/$ in early trade
Updated : July 01, 2019 10:19 AM IST
Forex traders said, rupee appreciated on reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Donald Trump at the G20 summit have agreed to re-launch the stalled negotiations to end the trade war.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on strong at 68.96, then gathered momentum and rose to a high of 68.86 against the US dollar, showing 17 paise gain over its previous closing.
