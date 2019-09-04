Rupee recovers from 9-month low, opens higher at 72.20 a dollar

The rupee recovered from over 9-month low and opened higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, helped by a weaker greenback.

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 72.23 a dollar, up 17 paise from its Tuesdayâ€™s close of 72.40. The home currency opened at 72.20 and touched a high and a low of 72.18 and 72.24 a dollar, respectively.

The domestic currency settled down by 97 paise at 72.39 per dollar, logging its worst single-day fall since August 5 and the lowest closing level since November 13, 2018.

The selloff came after official data released on Friday showed that India's GDP growth fell to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter.

In addition, IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed that the country's manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August.

In the currency market, the dollar pulled back on Wednesday as weak US manufacturing stoked wagers on aggressive policy easing.

Manufacturing activity in the worldâ€™s biggest economy contracted for the first time in three years last month, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar traded slightly lower at 98.944, which was 0.4 percent below the two-year peak it touched on Tuesday.

In the commodity markets, US crude oil futures rose 0.5 percent to $54.22 per barrel, trimming some of the previous day's large losses. The contracts had shed more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the weak US ISM data raised concerns about a weakening global economy.