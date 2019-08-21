Rupee recovers from 6-month lows, opens higher at 71.48 a dollar

The rupee recovered some lost ground and opened higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after it closed at a fresh 6-month low, on the back of short covering.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell 28 paise to close at a new six-month low of 71.71 against the US dollar as economic uncertainties continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. There are expectations that the government would come out with sector-specific stimulus sometime soon.

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.51 a dollar, up 20 paise from its Tuesdayâ€™s close of 71.71. The home currency opened at 71.48 and touched a high and a low of 71.45 and 71.51 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar was on the defensive ahead of a meeting of central bankers, at which the Federal Reserve is expected to give clues on further rate cuts.

Central bankers will gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday with markets focused on a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was flat at 98.210 after shedding 0.2 percent overnight.

In the commodity markets, prices for Brent oil rose above $60 a barrel for the first time in over a week on Wednesday amid data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude had risen 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $60.16 a barrel by 0136 GMT, after settling 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 373.23 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.