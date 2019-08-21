Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Bonds

Rupee recovers from 6-month lows, opens higher at 71.48 a dollar

Updated : August 21, 2019 09:08 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.51 a dollar, up 20 paise from its Tuesdayâ€™s close of 71.71.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.08 percent to 6.59 percent from its previous close of 6.59 percent.
Rupee recovers from 6-month lows, opens higher at 71.48 a dollar
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global gold prices steady above $1,500; US Fed minutes in focus

Global gold prices steady above $1,500; US Fed minutes in focus

Q1 earnings season comes to an end: Here are top stock picks from four brokerages

Q1 earnings season comes to an end: Here are top stock picks from four brokerages

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV