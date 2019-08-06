Currency
Rupee posts biggest fall in 6 years over trade war, Kashmir issue
Updated : August 06, 2019 07:45 AM IST
The Indian rupee weakened to 70.7350 per US dollar from its previous close of 69.6013.
The currency had opened at 70.06 to a greenback. It ranged, thereafter, between 70.06-70.7350 to a dollar.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more