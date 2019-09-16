Bonds
Rupee plunges 64 paise as surging oil prices raise trade deficit worries
Updated : September 16, 2019 09:12 AM IST
At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.56 a dollar, down 64 paise from its Fridayâ€™s close of 70.92.
India is the worldâ€™s third-largest oil importer. Higher crude oil prices put pressure on India's trade deficit and thus the rupee.
