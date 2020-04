The Indian rupee opened 3 paise weaker at 76.90 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.87. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled lower against the dollar, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar overseas. Forex traders had said the decline in the rupee was largely due to sharp drop in oil prices and stronger greenback which edged higher past the 100 level mark.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, meanwhile, opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki among others. The Sensex opened 219.43 points or 0.72 percent higher at 30,856.14, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,026.75, up 45.30 points or 0.50 percent.

Globally, oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as US oil futures rose more than 20 percent and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After falling into negative territory for the first time in history amid record trading volumes, US crude futures rose 20 percent as contracts for May delivery expired and the June contract became the front month.