Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Indian rupee opened lower on Wednesday against the US dollar as risk appetite weakened after Iran fired missiles at US troops in Iraq today, escalating the geopolitical tensions in the West Asia.

Rupee opened at Rs 72.02 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.83.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee reclaimed some lost ground, rising 11 paise to close at 71.83 against the US dollar as receding fears of a larger conflict in the Middle East helped crude oil prices ease.

Oil prices jumped to their highest in months on Wednesday after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week, raising the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted oil supplies.

But prices cooled a fraction after the early heat as analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected by attacks.

Brent crude futures rose $1.56, or 2.3 percent, to $69.83 by around 0207 GMT, after earlier rising to $71.75, the highest since mid-September 2019.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.25, or 2 percent, to $63.95 a barrel. It earlier reached a high of $65.85, the most since late April last year.

Asia Pacific markets tumbled Wednesday following reports that rockets were fired at an Iraqi air base that hosts American troops.