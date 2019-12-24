Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar

Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday at Rs 71.21 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.17.

The local currency depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.17 against the US dollar on Monday amid muted activity in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, said cooperation with OPEC on supporting the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude was up 7 cents at $66.46 a barrel by 0105 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was 4 cents higher at $60.56 a barrel.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings.