The rupee opened unchanged at 76.29 per dollar on Monday against Thursday's close of 76.29. Forex markets were closed on Friday on account of Good Friday.

The Indian market, meanwhile, extended losses on Monday, in line with Asian peers as a sharp surge in crude oil prices after OPEC, allied producers agreed record output cut. Losses in auto, banks, and FMCG stocks weighed on the sentiment.

Globally, oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after major producers finally agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it won't be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering demand.

After four days of wrangling, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support oil prices, sources said, representing around 10 percent of global supply.