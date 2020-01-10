Rupee opens unchanged at 71.21 per dollar

Indian rupee opened unchanged on Friday at 71.21 against the US Dollar.

Fall in crude oil prices and improvement in the global risk appetite supported rupee, analysts said.

On Thursday, rupee appreciated by 48 paise to close at 71.21 against the US dollar as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.

Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East receded and investors switched attention to economic growth prospects and the rise in U.S. crude oil and product inventories.

Brent crude fell 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $65.17 by 0240 GMT, and is heading for its first decline in six weeks, down 5 percent.

WTI was down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $59.36 and also on track for a first weekly drop in six, nearly 6 percent from last Friday's close based on the latest prices.