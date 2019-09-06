Bonds
Rupee opens tad lower at 71.87 a dollar, bond yields rise
Updated : September 06, 2019 09:10 AM IST
At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.86 a dollar, up x paise from its Thursdayâ€™s close of 71.84.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.32 percent at 6.60 percent from the previous close of 6.58 percent.
