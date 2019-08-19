Rupee opens tad lower at 71.16 a dollar, bond yields rise

The rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Monday on the back of the strength in the American unit.

At 09:05 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.09 a dollar up 5 paise from its Fridayâ€™s close of 71.14. The home currency opened at 71.16 and touched a high and a low of 71.09 and 71.20 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar edged higher against the safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc were, as expectations policymakers would unleash new stimulus eased immediate concerns about a slowing global economy.

However, investor optimism is likely to be capped ahead of a US decision due later on Monday on whether to continue to allow Chinaâ€™s Huawei Technologies to buy supplies from American companies, reported Reuters.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was marginally higher in Asia at 98.192, close to a two-week high of 98.339 reached on Friday.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists.

Prices rose after the drone attack by Yemenâ€™s Houthi group on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday added to Middle East tensions.

Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $59.09 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,339 crore on Friday, according to provisional data.