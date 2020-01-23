Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar

The Indian rupee opened Thursday's session on a nearly flat note against dollar.

The domestic currency started at 71.21 per dollar against Wednesday's close of Rs 71.19.

Asian shares and US stocks, meanwhile, fell on Thursday as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year.

Oil futures tumbled to seven-week lows as the contagion was expected to hit airline travel, while the International Energy Agency's warning of an oil surplus and a larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories re-kindled fears of excess supply.

Brent crude futures were last seen $1.05, or 1.7 percent down at $62.16 a barrel.