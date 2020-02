The Indian rupee opened Friday's session on a nearly flat note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.30 per dollar against Thursday's close of Rs 71.32.

Global shares eased on Friday, as investors were spooked by a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China this week.

Oil prices were steady but are set for their first weekly gain in six weeks on the assumption major producers will implement deeper output cuts to offset slowing demand in China, the world's second-largest crude user.

Brent crude futures was last seen 9 cents up at $56.25 a barrel. It gained 1 percent in the previous session. Brent is 3.3 percent higher for the week, the first increase since the week of January 10.