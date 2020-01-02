Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Indian rupee opened marginally weaker against the US dollar on Thursday at Rs 71.25 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.22.

On Wednesday, the domestic currency gained 14 paise against the US dollar to settle at 71.22 as positive macro data and optimism over the US-China trade deal boosted investor sentiment.

Oil prices rose on the first trading day of 2020 as warming trade relations between the United States and China eased demand concerns, and rising tensions in the Middle East raised worries about supply.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures, were up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to 66.21 a barrel by 0130 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $61.27 per barrel.

Asian shares kicked off the new decade higher on Thursday, after global stocks ended the previous one at record highs, and buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth.