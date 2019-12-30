Rupee opens marginally lower at 71.36 per US dollar

Indian rupee opened marginally lower on Monday against the US dollar at Rs 71.36 per dollar.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at a fresh three-week low of 71.35 against the US dollar, continuing its losing streak for the sixth day in a row amid crude oil prices hitting three-month high levels.

Oil prices hovered around three-month highs on Monday following a higher-than-expected crude inventory drawdown and optimism over an expected U.S-China trade deal, while traders kept a close eye on Middle East unrest.

Brent crude was up 0.12 cents, or 0.18 percent, at $68.28 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate was up 0.04 cents, or 0.06 percent, at $61.76 a barrel.