Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar

Indian rupee opened marginally higher on Wednesday against the US dollar as global risk appetite improved on a possible ‘phase-one’ trade deal between US and China, dealers said.

Rupee opened at Rs 71.36 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.38.

The local currency dropped by 5 paise to close at 71.36 against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2019 on Tuesday, leading to a total loss of 159 paise or 2.28 percent in the year amid a rebound in crude oil prices and concerns over higher import bill.

Oil prices fell 1 percent on Tuesday, the last trading day of the decade, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers.

Brent crude futures for March delivery, the new front month contract, were down 1 percent, to $66.00 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February was down or 1.01 percent, at $61.06 per barrel.