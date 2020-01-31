Currency
Rupee opens marginally higher against dollar
Updated : January 31, 2020 09:12 AM IST
Asian share markets battled to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus.
Oil prices jumped on Friday following sharp losses this week.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more