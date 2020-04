The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower at 76.45 per dollar on Monday dollar against Friday's close of 76.39.

On Friday, the domestic currency was buoyed by RBI measures to prop up the economy reeling under the Covid-19 impact. The domestic currency was also helped by positive cues coming through a rebound in domestic equities.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, meanwhile, opened higher on Monday led by gains in private banks, financials and IT stocks. The Sensex opened 467.47 points or 1.48 percent higher at 32,056.19, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,390.20, up 123.45 points or 1.33 percent..

Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent US crude spiralling to 20-year low.