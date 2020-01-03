Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Indian rupee opened lower on Friday against the US dollar as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after a top Iranian general was killed in an air strike by the US at Baghdad dampened sentiments.

Rupee opened at Rs 71.49 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 71.38.

On Thursday, the domestic currency lost 16 paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar as steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar against key global currencies weighed on sentiment.

Brent crude futures jumped close to $3 on Friday to their highest since September after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly $3 to hit a high of $69.16 a barrel, the highest since September 17. The front-month Brent March contract was at $68.25 a barrel, up $2.00, or 3 percent, by 0258 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.76, or 2.9 percent, to $62.94 a barrel. Earlier, it touched $63.84 a barrel, highest since May 1.