The Indian rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 71.40 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.29 as risk appetite dampened globally after Apple Inc said it may not meet its revenue targets amid coronavirus concerns, dealers said.

On Monday, the rupee rose by 10 paise to close at 71.29 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Oil prices fell as concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China were offset by hopes that potential output cuts from major producers could tighten crude supply.

Brent crude fell 63 cents, 1.09 percent, at $57.04 while WTI was down 41 cents, or 0.79 percent, at $51.64 at 9:10 am.

Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.