The Indian rupee opened Thursday's session on a lower note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.39 per dollar against Wednesday's close of Rs 71.33.

Asian stock markets, meanwhile, wobbled on Thursday while safe-havens such as the yen, gold and bonds rose as the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the outbreak's epicentre jumped.

China's Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated, reported 242 new deaths, double the previous day's toll, and confirmed 14,840 new cases on Feb. 12.

The rise in the number of cases, which came as officials adopted a new methodology for counting infections, is a sevenfold increase from a day earlier.

Oil prices rose for a third day on expectations that major producers are likely to enact deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer.

Brent crude was last seen 17 cents, or 0.3 percent up at $55.96 per barrel.