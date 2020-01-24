Currency
Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per US dollar
Updated : January 24, 2020 09:25 AM IST
Indian rupee opened lower at Rs 71.33 per US dollar on Friday against the previous close of Rs 71.26.
Oil prices were steady, but on track for a fall of up to 5 percent for the week on growing concern that fuel demand will weaken as the spread of a respiratory virus from China that has killed 25 so far dents travel and darkens the economic outlook.
