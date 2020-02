The Indian rupee opened Friday's session on a lower note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.26 per dollar against Thursday's close of Rs 71.19.

Asian share markets, meanwhile, slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

The toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161.

Oil prices climbed after Russia said it backs a recommendation for OPEC and other producers to deepen output cuts amid falling demand for crude.

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $55.27 a barrel by 0250 or 08:20 am IST, but were heading for a fifth weekly loss amid lingering fears over the impact of the virus.