The Indian rupee opened Thursday's session on a mildly lower note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.24 per dollar against Wednesday's close of Rs 71.21.

Stocks in Asia were trading higher on Thursday after the S&P 500 soared to a record high overnight on Wall Street. Stocks in Japan jumped minutes after the market opened, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.43 percent and the Topix index gaining 1.35 percent.

Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday after media reports that scientists had developed a drug against the fast-spreading coronavirus that continues to weigh heavily on global economic activity.