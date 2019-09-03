Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Bonds

Rupee opens lower at 71.97 a dollar, bond yields fall

Updated : September 03, 2019 09:07 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 72.02 a dollar, down 60 paise from its Friday’s close of 71.42.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.90 percent at 6.50 percent from the previous close of 6.56 percent.
Rupee opens lower at 71.97 a dollar, bond yields fall
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV