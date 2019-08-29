Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Rupee opens lower at 71.91 a dollar

Updated : August 29, 2019 09:12 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 72.03 a dollar, down 26 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 71.77.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were unchanged at 6.57 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
cnbc two logos
