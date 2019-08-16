Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Rupee opens lower at 71.37 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : August 16, 2019 09:10 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.39 a dollar down 12 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 71.27.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.63 percent to 6.59 percent from its previous close of 6.63 percent.
