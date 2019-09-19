#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Rupee opens lower at 71.34 a dollar, bond yields fall

Updated : September 19, 2019 09:08 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.32 a dollar, down 8 paise from its Wednesday’s close of 71.24.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds declined 0.36 percent at 6.60 percent from the previous close of 6.62 percent.
