#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Bonds

Rupee opens lower at 71.16 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : August 13, 2019 09:10 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 71.06 a dollar, down 28 paise from its Fridayâ€™s close of 70.78.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.22 percent to 6.51 percent from its previous close of 6.50 percent.
Rupee opens lower at 71.16 a dollar, bond yields rise
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Sun Pharma Q1 today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Sun Pharma Q1 today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV