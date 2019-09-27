#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Rupee opens lower at 70.96 a dollar, bond yields rise

Updated : September 27, 2019 09:07 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 70.90 a dollar, down 2 paise from its Thursday’s close of 70.88.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.77 percent at 6.77 percent from the previous close of 6.72 percent.
cnbc two logos
