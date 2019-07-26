#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Rupee opens lower at 69.12 a dollar, poised for 5th straight day of losses

Updated : July 26, 2019 09:08 AM IST

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.12 a dollar, down 8 paise from its Thursday’s close of 69.04.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.28 percent to 6.53 percent from its previous close of 6.43 percent.
cnbc two logos
