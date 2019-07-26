Rupee opens lower at 69.12 a dollar, poised for 5th straight day of losses

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Friday, set for a fifth straight session of losses, hurt by a stronger greenback and firm oil prices.

At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.12 a dollar, down 8 paise from its Thursday’s close of 69.04. The home currency opened at 69.12 and touched a high and a low of 69.11 and 69.13 a dollar, respectively.

The domestic currency has fallen for four straight days, during which it has lost 24 paise.

In the currency market, the dollar traded near a two-week high versus the yen ahead of key US economic data due later in the day.

The dollar traded at 108.675 yen, near a two-week high of 108.755 yen. The greenback was on course for a 0.9 percent gain on the week, which would be its biggest since the week ending March 1.

Investor focus shifted to the US Federal Reserve meeting on July 31, where the central bank is expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25 percent-2.50 percent by 25 basis points.

In commodity markets, oil prices held firm on rising tensions between the West and Iran and a big decline in US crude stockpiles, though gains were held in check by worries about slowing growth in major economies.

US crude ticked up 0.09 percent to $56.07 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,393.71 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.