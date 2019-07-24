#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure
Oil prices gain on US inventory drop, Middle East tensions
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Currency
Bonds

Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump

Updated : July 24, 2019 09:06 AM IST

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.09 a dollar, down 15 paise from its Tuesday’s close of 68.94.
In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.67 percent to 6.46 percent from its previous close of 6.42 percent.
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

What HUL Q1 results tell you about consumer demand

What HUL Q1 results tell you about consumer demand

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 earnings preview: Cricket World Cup, IPL to support sales

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 earnings preview: Cricket World Cup, IPL to support sales

Bharti Infratel Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Bharti Infratel Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV