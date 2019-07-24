Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Friday, hurt by a stronger greenback and firm oil prices.

At 09:05 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.09 a dollar, down 15 paise from its Tuesday’s close of 68.94. The home currency opened at 69.08 and touched a high and a low of 68.07 and 69.10 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar hit two-month highs on the euro as investors wagered on a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank's coming policy meeting.

The ECB is thought likely to at least offer a nod to easier policy at its meeting on Thursday while the US central bank is widely expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25 percent-2.50 percent by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31.

The dollar nudged up on the yen to 108.23, but stayed confined within recent well-worn ranges. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar firmed to a five-week top at 97.742.

In commodity markets, oil prices firmed after the head of US Central Command said the United States may have taken down a second Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz last week, reported Reuters.

Brent crude futures firmed 31 cents to $64.14, while US crude rose 27 cents to $57.04 a barrel.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 2,607.97 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional data showed.