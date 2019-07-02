Rupee opens lower at 68.99 a dollar, bond yields fall

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Tuesday, despite easing crude oil prices and steady greenback.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 69.01 a dollar, up 13 paise from its Monday’s close of 68.94. The home currency opened at 68.99 and touched a high and a low of 68.97 and 69.04 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar lost 0.05 percent against the safe-haven yen as risk assets were held back by tempering of expectations by US Federal Reserve policymakers for aggressive rate cuts at this month's meeting.

Market expectations that the Fed would implement a relatively large rate cut in July have fallen, with the probability of a 50 basis-point cut at 18.5 percent, from close to 50 percent last week, reported Reuters.

The euro was flat, buying $1.1285, and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major rivals was barely changed at 96.815.

In commodity markets, global benchmark Brent crude was down 0.43 percent at $64.78 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Monday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020, reported Reuters.

OPEC is slated to meet with Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, on Tuesday to discuss supply cuts.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 513.19 crore Friday, provisional data showed.