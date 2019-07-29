Rupee opens lower at 68.93 a dollar, bond yields plunge

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Monday, as the American currency scaled multi-week highs ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision this week.

At 09:10 AM, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 3 paise from its Friday’s close of 68.89. The home currency opened at 68.93 and touched a high and a low of 68.91 and 68.94 a dollar, respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar hit a two-month peak on a basket of currencies at 98.010, and was last trading at 97.975.

The dollar got a helping hand from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow who on Friday said the Trump administration had “ruled out” intervening to push it lower.

Investors are now focusing at the US Federal Reserve meeting on July 31, where the central bank is expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25 percent-2.50 percent by 25 basis points.

In commodity markets, oil prices drifted down in early trade pressured by the usual concerns about oversupply and slowing world demand.

Brent crude futures eased 36 cents to $63.10, while US crude lost 20 cents to $56.00 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 126.65 crore on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.